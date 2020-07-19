Fred Itua, Abuja

As the controversy over the alleged de-marketing of Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing Company Limited continues to swirl, the senator representing Anambra South, Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, has demanded an unreserved apology from Senator Chukwuka Utazi over his Point of Order statement on the floor of the Senate, where he alluded that a senator had tried to de-market the indigenous vehicle manufacturing company.

Ubah in his response to two apology letters from the senator representing Enugu North, demanded for an unreserved and unambiguous apology on the floor of the Senate just as he insisted that Utazi must name the senator who had opposed the purchase of the Innoson brand by the Senate.

According to his letter to Utazi dated July 17th and made available to the media, Ubah stated that it was unfortunate that Utazi could descend so low to allow himself to be used to play petty, gutter politics.

Ubah’s letter read in part: “I write in response to your letters dated 14th of July 2020 and 16th July2020 wherein you tried to clarify the unfortunate and clueless comments you made during the plenary session of the 9th Senate on Tuesday, July 14,2020 over an unverified and fake social media story. In your letters, you maintained that the Point of Order you raised on the Senate floor was never directed at me but was made to protect the interest of Igbo businesses.

“While I commend your acknowledgement of the importance of promoting the Igbo economy which is my core mantra and one of my utmost priorities in the National Assembly, it is unfortunate that you failed to mention the Senator who committed such an unpardonable act by opposing the procurement of vehicles made by Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) Company Limited, a company situated in my constituency, Anambra South, during a Senate Transport Committee Meeting which I am neither a member of nor have I ever attended the said committee meeting.

“I find it most unfortunate and sad that till now, you are still unable to produce any evidence to prove that the alleged incident to de-market IVM occurred, or at least, apologize and inform Nigerians that you erred by bringing an unverified social media rumour to the floor of the Senate. As a distinguished senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you should have contacted or consulted the leadership of the Senate Committee on Transport or any member of the committee which our highly respected brother and leader from Enugu, Senator (Dr) Chimaroke Nnamani, is a member, to find out if such happened; rather you chose to discuss it on the floor of the Senate plenary based on hearsay. This is very appalling and disgraceful!”

Ubah expressed appreciation to Nnamani, Senator T.A Orji and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe for their intervention and urged Utazi to tender an unreserved apology to Igbo senators.