From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Nigerian Farmers Cooperative Societies (NANFACOS) Limited which is a national agricultural work force set up to complement the efforts of the Federal Government in agriculture, yesterday, made the Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Group of Companies, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, a member of its Board of Trustees to represent the southeast geo-political zone in the cooperative society.

The management of the organisation led by its national president, Chief Nwogwugwu Uzoma, along with the national secretary, Mallam Muhammed Kuyizhi, His Royal Highness, Brigadier General Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar (rtd), the Board of Trustees member for North Central geo-political zone, who was represented by Alhaji Wakili Baba Yahaya, all the executive representatives from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, among others, were present on the occasion.

Chief Uzoma said that the appointment of Chief Chukwuma as the BoT member was in accordance with the bylaws of the organisation and under the approval of the Federal Department of Cooperatives, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The national president explained that several considerations were made during a meeting of executives of the five southeastern states of Abia, Imo, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi. He said that they looked at the role Chief Chukwuma had played in socio-economic development of Nigeria.

“Chief Chukwuma has impacted so many lives in Nigerian society. He has made lives meaningful for so many. His philanthropic gestures as an industrialist and most importantly his passion for agriculture were the reasons he was found suitable for the appointment. We are confident of Chief Chukwuma who is a merchant and highly experienced businessman,” Uzoma said.

Chief Chukwuma while accepting the appointment, expressed joy that he was selected from among other personalities in the South East to represent the national agricultural workforce. He promised that he would use his resources and knowledge to see that the national body meets its aims and objectives of boosting agricultural activities in the South East and beyond.

“All of us will work together to develop agriculture in Nigeria. Already, I’m building a tractor plant at the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, so that youths in that area will be well engaged in agriculture. It will benefit the students, graduates and the entire populace alike. I’m looking at diverse areas in agriculture including the manufacture of processing machines to make agriculture easy, “ Chukwuma said.