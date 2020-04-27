Chinwendu Obienyi

Umuezena community in Umudim Nnewi, Anambra State, has showered encomiums on the Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, on his plans to build the extension of his factory in the community.

Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma who was in Umuezena community, was warmly received, even as he revealed his plan to expand his factory in the land he purchased from the community.

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Austin Manuel, a close ally of Chief Innocent Chukwuma, said that the visit was intended to officially thank the community for their unanimous agreement to sell a portion of Akwu Umuezena land situated at Umuezena in Umudim Nnewi, for the expansion of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company.

He said that the community had shown great support for the growth of Innoson Vehicles and will surely begin to reap the benefits of the construction of the extension of the factory.

According to him, the construction of the extension of Innoson factory will attract a lot of development to the community, thereby employing many youths and improving economic activities in the area.

He commended Innoson for seeing the need to build the extension of the factory in Nnewi, which will continue to boost the image of the town.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma and his entourage, Obi of Umuezena, Chief Martin Obimma, described Innoson as a man of wisdom who has always prioritised the development of Nnewi.

He applauded him for the great plans he has for the development of the land he bought from the community.

He urged him to disregard the activities of some selfish people who were trying to become enemies of progress of Umuezena community.

The Obi warned the misguided elements to desist from actions that will cripple the development of the land, noting that the land that was sold was for the development of Nnewi.