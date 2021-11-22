By Moses Akaigwe

As the countdown to the 2021Nigerian Auto Awards holding on December 1 continues, the industry’s leading brands and franchisees are gearing up for honours in various categories.

Recently, the organisers of the annual awards, Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA), announced the finalists in each of the award categories, as well as the names of personalities on whom special honours will be bestowed at the event.

Eventual winners in the various categories are expected to be declared at the awards scheduled to hold on December 1 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

A press statement by the awards committee headed by Theodore Opara, indicates that Car-of-The-Year (COTY) will be contested for by Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Creta and Kia Rio.

The statement also disclosed that Nigeria’s first {and so far the only} indigenous auto maker, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Ltd {IVM}, Nnewi, has been nominated for recognition for prioritising local content development.

Weststar’s Associates Mercedes-Benz SL-Class and Coscharis Motors’ BMW 7-series will compete in the Luxury Car segment. In the compact SUV segment, Toyota RAV4 is coming back to square up with Hyundai Tuscan and Ford Escape for the coveted crown in this ever-growing sector of the Nigerian auto market.

In the Pickup category, Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Mitsubishi L200 and Nissan Hardbody NP300 are set for another hot contest. Hilux has won the award on several occasions in the past, likewise the Ford Ranger.

While Jet Systems is captured in the Electric bus promoter of the year, OMAA is also mentioned on the Gas-powered vehicle promoter of the year as well.

Marketed by Mikano international limited, Geely Coolray, is going head-to-head with Jaguar F-Pace from the Coscharis Motors’ stable in the outstanding design and technology of the year category.

Elizade Nigeria Ltd will be competing in the auto workshop of the year with Dana Motors and Mandilas Enterprise (Motor Division). In the assembly plant of the year, Dana Motors, Stallion Motors’ VON assembly plant will slug it out in this category.

The Suzuki brand, which is provided in the local market by CFAO, is listed on the strongest comeback brand award, while PAN has been nominated for the most resilient auto company of the year.

The organizers explained that Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co is to be honoured in Auto Manufacturer of the Year (local content) because of its immense contribution in the development of the local auto industry and other ancillary allied automotive component makers.

Also giving an insight into the special recognition segment, Opara disclosed that Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo state would be honoured for his massive patronage of locally manufactured vehicles from Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, Nnewi.

“His gesture has immensely helped to develop the local auto industry and secure jobs for several thousands of Nigerians, and for this, he has been nominated for the Governor of the Year: Automotive Industry Support,” he added.

In his own remarks, the incumbent Chairman of the Nigeria’s Auto Journalists Association, Mike Ochonma, said the annual event celebrates and rewards automotive excellence in the country. ‘’The NAJA awards which holds every year is part of our contribution towards the development of Nigeria’s automotive industry.”

