From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and Innov8 Hub have intensified efforts aimed at increasing the level of research and development in the country.

The event, which held at the premises of Innov8 Hub in Abuja, was aimed at championing the cause of pushing through the limitations of research and development for solution, innovation and value creation in the country.

The event, which focused on capacity building program for academics, researchers and innovators, witnessed the presence of selected universities from across the six geopolitical zones of the country. The overall structure of the 10-day program was designed for the participants to work closely with mentors and experts at the Innov8 Hub, Abuja, where they were immersed in intensive procedures R&D problem definition, ideation, testing, prototype development and proof of concept. To encourage team work and efficiency, the 12 participants were distributed into four teams with the aim of working together to identify a challenge in the Nigerian society and proffer an evidence-based solution that will offer a proof of concept with a functional prototype that will be further developed into a minimum viable product for the innovation and solution ecosystem. In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro, reiterated the commitment of TETFUND to initiatives that will instigate a vibrant, focused and problem-solving research and development engagements in Nigeria, especially in the academia.

