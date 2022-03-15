From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Hon. Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said that the formulation of STI policy in 2012 is an emphasis which has made “Innovation” a global tool for fastracking sustainable development to the country.

The Minister stated said this during his briefing on the approved 2022 STI policy with Journalists in his office on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The Minister said that the country’s commitment in ensuring that R&D engagements are translated into goods and services in the market place is a clear demonstration moving the country to higher level of development.

He further stated that the effort will go a long way in promoting new business development and encourage employment generation.

Onu said the Ministry in its effort to reposition Nigeria in a productive and competitive manner, inaugurated an inter-ministerial committee with members drawn from Ministries,

Department and Agencies (MDAs) and International bodies like UNESCO to carry out an evaluation of the 2021 STI Policy performance.

Subsequently, he said, a Task Committee was inaugurated to finalize the 2012 STI policy review taking into consideration, the lesson learned from evaluation report, which finally led to the amendment of documents being validated by stakeholders.

Onu also stated that the revised policy was in reasonable agreement with the objective of the medium-term development plan (MTNDP) 2021-2025.

Onu stated that the plan was meant to develop and utilize STI policy and to build a large, strong and diversified sustainable economy that will guarantee high quality life for Nigerians.

It will also strengthen existing relationship between stakeholders through strategy and ensure full implementation of 2022 STI policy.

The minister assured Nigerians that the revised National Science and Technology and Innovation Policy (NSTIP) will articulate workable sustainable development for the country.