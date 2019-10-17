Brains Global, a leading international consultants and event organizers specializing in ICT and education, are proud to announce preparations for its annual Innovation Africa Forum are actively underway, a milestone this year taking place in Accra, Ghana on December 3rd, 2019. Innovation Africa’s 9th rendition will be held under the official patronage of the Government of Ghana, hosted by the Hon Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and the Ministry of Education, co-hosted by the Hon Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and the Ministry of Communications.

The Innovation Africa series has for a near decade been established as the continent’s number one high level ministerial forum. Today, Innovation Africa serves as an active proponent of emerging market leveraging of the potential of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, drawing in industry partners and senior government officials from over 40 African countries, together enjoying pre-scheduled meetings with a shared commitment to exploring inroads to enhancing education, innovation and ICT. The mission of Innovation Africa has been widely endorsed, emphasizing interactivity, quality of audience and ensuring a high level status of decision-making participants are in attendance each year.

Over 250 ministers and government officials from across Africa will participate at the summit in the Ghanaian capital of Accra, a nation committed to leading the continent in leapfrogging existing gaps in education infrastructure through accountable governance and the embrace of readily-available digital prowess.

Ghana’s accomplishments in advancing access to quality education over the past decades have been monumental; the country’s youth literacy rate jumped from 71 percent in 2000 to 86 percent in 2010, while the gross enrollment rate (GER) in secondary education increasing from 57 percent in 2012 to 73 percent in 2017.

Founder and CEO of African Brains and Brains Global, John Glassey, believes that next-generation advances in information and communications technology (ICT) presently available, can offer a quantum leap in high skills training and foster the creation of ‘Digital Natives’ at home in Ghana, quelling a brain drain of the ‘Gold Coast’s’ brightest and best. He stated that, “…We are privileged to host this year’s Innovation Africa summit in one of the crown jewels of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a model for sustainable development, with Ministries such as that of Education and Communication each dedicated to playing their part in ensuring Ghana is at the forefront of Africa’s inevitable 21st century. We look forward to an interactive and wholly productive series of sessions, made possible by the full support of the Ghanaian government”.