By Chinenye Anuforo

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), as part of the United Nations World Creativity and Innovation Day 2021, is organizing an Innovation Challenge with the theme “Inspiring Creativity and Innovation in the Nigerian Digital Economy”, to harness innovative and impactful solutions for the development of a vibrant digital economy.

The World Creativity and Innovation Day is a global UN day celebrated to raise awareness around the importance of creativity and innovation in problem solving with respect to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also known as the “global goals.”

The agency is, therefore, calling on all Nigerians with innovative and impactful working solutions to make entries for the Innovation Challenge. Solutions will be evaluated based on job and wealth creation potential, originality, marketability, scalability and inclusiveness. Successful entries will have an opportunity to present their solutions to tech industry stakeholders.

The event is scheduled as follows: Submission of entries via: http://bit.ly/NITDA21WCID

The portal will be open from April 12, 2021, till April 17, 2021.

Entries will be evaluated and assessed by April 19, 2021, and successful ones will be required to do a five-minute live pitch on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.