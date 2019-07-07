From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

MS Okoli Chinwe, Manager Lion Science Parks (LSP) , University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) said entrepreneurship, innovations and technology remain keys to unlocking any country’s economy.

Okoli said this yesterday in Nsukka, adding that knowledge-based strategies result in idea generation, creativity, entrepreneurship, innovation and technology.

The UNN Science Park which was established in 2017 by Prof Benjamin Ozumba, immediate past Vice-Chancellor of UNN, is designed to serve as hub for technological development and Innovation.

She said all the developed countries of the world gave serious attention to innovation, entrepreneurship and technology to become economic and industrial giants.

According to her, “these three keys help them to unlock their economies, foster national growth, economic development as well as sustainable national development.

“UNN in an effort to promote national and economic development has keyed in to this wave of revolution by championing innovation, entrepreneurship and technology through its Science Park, “she said.

She said the university in bid to encourage innovations among youths recently organized the first Venture Cup Nigeria Competition targeted at promoting innovation, entrepreneurship and technology among students of tertiary institutions in the country.

“Handsome prizes were won during the grand finale in which Alphotazi Farms Limited startup from UNN came first and was given N1m cash prize, G-Tech a startup from Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) came second and smiled home with N800,000. Schoolfocus startup from UNN claimed third position in the competition and went home with N300,00 cash,” she said.