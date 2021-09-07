From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi has said that to make Nigeria a prosperous nation, it is imperative to adopt market-creating innovations as a paradigm innovation needed for economic prosperity and development rather than focusing on the visible signs of poverty.

Abdullahi made the disclosure when he declared open, a 5-day capacity building programme on Market-Creating Innovation and Advisory Services for civil servants and other IT stakeholders today in Abuja.

The NITDA boss who expressed his enthusiasm at the theme of the programme stated that developing market creation strategies theoretically and executing them is essential in creating prosperity for the nation.

Abdullahi mentioned the importance of bringing up new innovations to attract a high market value that will have an enormous impact on the economy of the country so as to meet the expectation of the government. “The Government has been investing hugely in the development of the country and the ecosystem needs to spontaneously react to it”, he noted.

He disclosed that despite the trillions of dollars worth of resources that have been invested into alleviating poverty, it has not resulted in widespread prosperity. He further stated that influences such as blockchain technology and emerging technologies can be deployed in creating effective market innovations.

The Director General quoted Clayton Christensen of the Technology and Operations Management Unit in the Harvard University as saying ‘theory is different from practical but the use of theoretical insights can be used in practicing whatever people want to do’.

He then urged participants to open their minds to the contents of the programme and assured them of getting knowledge beyond their expectations which can be applied into developing innovating market strategies that can make Nigeria great again.