Scores of TAJBank Limited’s customers and other industry analysts from across the country have linked the award conferred on TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s most innovative non-interest bank, by the Leadership Media Group as well deserved based on its innovativeness and quality financial services since its inception.

The Leadership Media Group’s management had stated that TAJ Bank emerged the winner of the ‘Banker of The Year Award 2020’ award for its trail-blazing services, innovative products and remarkable growth recorded across key performance indicators in its financial statements in the year under review.

Commenting on the conferment of ‘Bank of The Year Award’ on the bank, the Regional Business Development Manager, Sigma Alliance Limited, a leading Information and Technology (IT) company, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Abel, recalled her satisfactory banking experiences with the bank, describing its services as exceptional.

She said: “I have had the rare privilege of being part of the TAJBank family and have witnessed how intentional they are with customer satisfaction by providing exceptional services. I am very optimistic that this award is the first of many more.” Also speaking on his experiences with the bank, a customer, Mallam Sulaimon Usman, said: “The services of the bank are very apt, very up to date. I think I should congratulate TAJBank’s board and management for the innovation it has brought to the nation’s banking system. The bank’s customer service is superb.”

“I think I will congratulate the bank for the recognition and I hope they will consolidate on that feat”, Usman added. In a similar tone of commendation, the Executive Director, Leaders Corporate Services, a brand management and media relations consulting firm, Mrs. Stella Collins, described the bank’s award as a “confirmation of TAJBank as the champion of the new normal in non-interest banking in Nigeria.

and unparalleled commitment to customer-friendly financial services.

Another customer, Mrs. Roseline Abari, recalled that she knew the bank through the information sourced from its billboards on school fees payment and other interest-free services and financing.

According to her, the frustrations she had been experiencing with the payment of her children school fees in foreign countries ended when she got to TAJBank and “got real time, customer-friendly service that makes me so fulfilled.”

“To my greatest surprise when I came to TAJBank, it took me just two working days to get done what I couldn’t do in my former bank at a huge cost in six weeks and I was so amazed”, she added.

On the award, Abari said: “As a matter of fact, TAJBank’s services are very good and I think they deserved the ‘Bank of The Year’ award based on the officials’ friendliness and professionalism. I will say that because of my own personal experience.”

A financial expert, Mallam Shehu Abdulkadir, who also shared his views on the said: “TAJBank is being recognized everywhere for financial service excellence. So, the Leadership Newspaper’s award to the bank is well deserved.

“In just over one year of operations, the bank has become a reference point in innovative products and services delivery and prudential management of its investors’ funds such that last year, it reported the highest ever Earning Per Share (EPS) in Nigeria’s banking industry”, he recalled.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.