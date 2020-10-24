Nigeria could be the greatest black nation on earth with well developed infrastructures if only its focus is on leveraging technology and innovation.

The Founder, Future Africa, Iyin Aboyeji, disclosed this while featuring on the cover for Forbes Africa’s ‘The New Tycoons’ edition, as part of the magazine’s latest cover story featuring a trio of change-makers creating value in Nigeria’s new digital economy.

Aboyeji, alongside Fara Ashiru Jituboh and Obi Ozor, are three young innovators who are turning challenges into opportunities and growing Africa’s tech scene at a phenomenal pace.

While discussing his latest venture, Future Africa, a platform which allows investors to co-invest with Future Africa on a deal-by-deal basis through investment syndicates, Aboyeji, said that

Nigeria needs to join its peers in leveraging technology and innovation to ensure everyone access to opportunity regardless of who they are or where they are from.

“Nigeria could be the greatest black nation on earth if it could be focused on leveraging technology and innovation to ensure everyone access to opportunity regardless of who they are or where they are from,” he said.

Being a firm believer in Africa’s future, Aboyeji noted that he is setting his sights on building the Fund for Africa’s Future (Future Africa).

According to him, the new organization is a people-powered innovation fund that provides capital, coaching and a community to mission-driven innovators turning Africa’s biggest challenges into business opportunities.

It will be recalled that Future Africa, in five years, has backed over 32 companies who have gone on to raise $300 million, with annual revenues of $120 million, and have created 12,000 high-quality jobs across the continent.