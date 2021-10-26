Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, has announced its forthcoming first international conference, with the theme “Future Forward! Disruptive Innovations: What Next?”

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the deputy director, public relations and marketing, of the institution, Elvis Otobo. He said the event will hold at the university’s main campus, Imota.

According to him, an array of speakers, leaders in their respective fields, from home and abroad, will speak at the conference, which holds on October 26 and 27.

He disclosed that Prof. Oyebanji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka of the African Development Bank (AfDB) would deliver the keynote paper, which will be complemented by other lead papers.

Otobo said: “International jurist, policy and political analyst, Desire Assogbavi, will introduce Innovations in International Development Agenda 2030 (UN) and 2063 (AU). In his paper, Brian Winston, professor of communications at Lincoln University (UK), will examine the critical balance to be made between the technological and social factors that drive innovation. The paper is titled “Role of Innovation in Sustainable Development.”

The conference will also cover issues on sustainable environment, living and lifestyle.

He further stated that while the Managing Director, Lagos State Property Development Corporation (LSDPC), Dhikrullah Har-Yusuph, would discuss “Innovations for Sustainable Environment and Smart Cities,” Prof. Sue Goldstein of the Johannesburg, South Africa’s Wits University Centre for Health Economics & Decision Sciences, would speak on “Health, Well-being and COVID-19.”

Regarding Digital Financial Services in the Global Economy, the focus on Taxation is covered by the pair of Valente Piergiorgio, a professor of EU Tax Law at the Link Campus University, Rome, Italy, and President of the CFE Executive Board, and Assistant Professor at the Institute of Austrian and International Tax Law (Sorbonne-trained), Nevia Čičin-Šain.

The President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Toki Mabogunje, will speak on “Innovating to Dislodge Poverty, Hunger, Gender and Social Inequalities.”

Funke Amobi, regional head, People & Culture, West Africa Standard Bank Group, and Country Head, Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Nigeria, will speak on “Deciphering Waves of Innovation: The Future of Work and Work of the Future.”

Otobo said, Muritala Awodun, a Professor of Business and Entrepreneurship, Crown Hill University, Eiyenkorin, Kwara State, Nigeria, will speak on “Impacts of Productive, Unproductive and Destructive Entrepreneurship on Economic Growth and Development.”

Nigeria’s Sorbonne-trained Prof. Bola Akinterinwa, currently president-director, General BolyTag Centre for International Diplomacy and Strategic Studies and former director-general, Nigeria Institute of International Affairs, Lagos, Nigeria (2010-2015), is billed to speak on “Innovations in Politics, and Development.”

Winston Mano, University of Westminster’s reader and director of the Africa Media Centre, in its Communication and Media Research Institute, (CAMRI) will speak on “Innovative Communication, Media and Human Development.”

“This conference reflects the view that human development is continuous, evolving and characterised by waves of innovation based on advances in technological changes. Experts agree that the world is currently in the 4th Industrial Revolution and this is expected to alter the way we live, work and interact at personal, corporate and global levels.”

