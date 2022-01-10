By Moses Akaigwe

New Range Rover SV is distinguished by carefully crafted enhancements that showcase and complement New Range Rover’s modernist design. Exclusive front bumper and five-bar grille designs set the new flagship model apart, with the lower aperture featuring five precisely executed full-width metal-plated blades.

Exquisite materials chosen for their tactility include smooth ceramics, sustainably sourced woods and lustrous plated metals, highlighting Special Vehicle Operations’ passion for quality and uncompromising attention to detail.

Michael van der Sande, Managing Director, Special Vehicle Operations, said: “Working with the finest materials and innovative technologies has enabled us to introduce even more luxury into every part of the New Range Rover SV. This attention to detail and quality is evident throughout the vehicle and is symbolised by our new white ceramic SV roundel on the tailgate.”

Cool ceramics

New Range Rover SV is the first vehicle from Special Vehicle Operations to carry the new ceramic SV roundel, which represents the SVO team’s design and engineering passion for modern luxury, performance and capability. The roundel introduces a simplified ‘SV’ model name that will identify all new Land Rover vehicles launched by Special Vehicle Operations in future.

Smooth, tactile ceramic is also featured inside, giving the gear shifter, Terrain Response and volume controls an elegant cool-to-the-touch feel. These exclusive ceramic components are produced using the same techniques as luxury watch faces. The raw material is injection moulded to shape, then sintered at 1,500 degrees Celsius.

A precision grinder creates a perfectly even surface before the components are either diamond polished or sand-blasted to achieve the desired gloss or satin finish. The whole process takes around ten weeks, including final quality inspection by hand.

Ceramic coated finishers with an intricate, embossed mosaic pattern are also available as an alternative to wood or metal.

Meticulous marquetry

Special Vehicle Operations’ expert craftsmanship extends to the interior wood veneers, including optional mosaic marquetry on the centre console. Made from FSC-certified wenge, the meticulously arranged veneer features hundreds of hand-laid laser-cut pieces, the smallest of which measures just 6mm by 8mm. For Long Wheelbase vehicles specified with the four-seat SV Signature Suite, the marquetry extends from the front of the cabin, right through to the fridge door in the rear, gradating through the centre console on all horizontal surfaces including the electrically deployable Club Table.

Super-soft leathers

As standard, Range Rover SV features a monotone semi-aniline leather interior with uniquely shaped seats and SV-specific embroidery patterns. Near-aniline options with the natural finish and tactility of furniture-grade leather are also available: softer, with fewer treatments and less pigmentation for a more natural feel while meeting Land Rover’s demanding durability standards. Advanced production techniques increase the utilisation of every hide by ten per cent.

Sustainable UltrafabricsTM

For the first time, Special Vehicle Operations customers can specify a Range Rover with a sustainable leather alternative by choosing the Light Cloud and Cinder Grey UltrafabricsTM option with the SV Intrepid interior theme. Featuring a soft haptic and technical aesthetic, this polyurethane material has all the tactile qualities of leather but is 30 per cent lighter and generates only a quarter of the CO2 in its production. This is complemented by Kvadrat Remix textile on seat backs and headrests.

Metal plating

New Range Rover SV’s exterior is enhanced by lustrous Atlas Silver or Anthracite metal-plated trim on the grilles, lower tailgate, rear wing ingot and bodyside graphic with laser-etched SV logo.

Exclusive wheels

Optional triple-finish 23-inch forged Diamond Turned Dark Grey Gloss alloy wheels designed specifically for New Range Rover SV are among the 13 different wheels that can be specified, depending on powertrain and design theme. Their ten directional spokes are handed and feature theme-matched Bright Atlas Satin Silver, Narvik Black Gloss or Corinthian Bronze Satin inserts.

Individual paint

New Range Rover SV customers can choose from a selection of the standard Range Rover colour palette or one of 14 additional colours in the SV Bespoke Premium Palette, which includes a range of vibrant Gloss and sophisticated Satin finishes. Customers can also specify a contrast roof in either Narvik Black or Corinthian Bronze (SV Serenity theme only), depending on the body colour chosen.

The SV Bespoke Match to Sample paint service, which can replicate any exterior colour a customer requests, provides virtually limitless scope for individuality.

Prof. Gerry McGovern, Chief Creative Officer, Jaguar Land Rover Design, said: “The levels of craftsmanship and detail found in the New Range Rover SV reflect a fresh and luxurious approach to our modern design philosophy. By expanding the choice of innovative and exquisite material finishes and curated choices available to our clients, they now have further opportunity to personalise their Range Rover SV to reflect their own character.”

Curated design themes

Specially curated SV Serenity and SV Intrepid design themes are key to the personalisation journey on New Range Rover SV. These themes can be specified independently for the exterior or interior, in conjunction with the standard Range Rover SV exterior or interior, or applied as one theme to the whole vehicle. In total there are seven different design theme combinations to choose from.

The pure luxury-focused SV Serenity theme builds on the New Range Rover SV’s Atlas Silver exterior detailing with sophisticated Corinthian Bronze accents, including the optional Corinthian Bronze contrast roof and wheel accents, while the SV Intrepid theme’s Anthracite and Graphite Atlas elements lend New Range Rover SV a stealthier, more dynamic character.

Inside, these design themes introduce contrasting two-tone front-to-rear colourway options which highlight the focal point of the interior – rear seats for SV Serenity, front seats for SV Intrepid. Additionally, the SV Intrepid interior features a rectangular perforation pattern for the SV-specific seats, offers the progressive non-leather Ultrafabrics™ option, and features Satin Black ceramic controls in place of Gloss White.

Preview your New Range Rover SV

New Range Rover SV will go on sale early this year {2022}, when final prices and specifications will be confirmed. In Nigeria, it will be made available by the sole Jaguar Land Rover representative, Coscharis Motors Plc.

It will be available in both Standard or Long Wheelbase body designs, including a five-seat LWB configuration for the first time. LWB customers also have the option of specifying the four-seat SV Signature Suite with electrically deployable Club Table and integrated refrigerator.

Powerful and efficient engine choices will include the refined new 530PS V8 Twin Turbo petrol, 510PS Extended-Range plug-in hybrid (SWB only) and the efficient D350 straight-six Ingenium diesel.