By Moses Akaigwe

The mother of the founder and Chairman of the Innoson Group of Companies, Dr. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma, is dead.

Aged 101, Madam Martina Chukwuma died on Thursday, December 16, in Nnewi, Anambra state.

Madam Chukwuma, who was also the mother of the Chief Gabrosl Chukwuma, an international businessman with interest in real estate, hospitality industry as well as sports marketing and promotion, died peacefully in her sleep.

A statement signed by both Chief Gabriel Chukwuma and Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, said a formal announcement would be made later by the Chukwuma Mojekwu family regarding the funeral arrangement .

Late Martina Chukwuma is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

