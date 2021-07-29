inq.Digital, leading cloud and Digital Service provider has been adjudged Emerging Smart Solutions Enabler Company of the Year and Enterprise Broadband Services Provider of the Year at the 12th edition of Beacon of ICT (BoICT) Awards held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

Beacon of ICT awards is widely considered the most reputable annual event in the ICT industry in the country. The theme for this year’s edition is “5G: Exploring New Frontiers for Superior Service Delivery” leaning heavily on the buzz around 5G- which if harnessed to its fullest potential, will feed the accelerated rise of the Internet of Things, enabling a smarter and more connected world” says the organisers.

Ken Nwogbo, Publisher of Nigeria Communications Week, organizers of Beacon of ICT awards while presenting the awards said “the award is a testament to the talents, innovations, contributions and commitments to the growth of the ICT industry which shows that industry stakeholders and members of the public appreciates the values of inq. Digital’s hard work, sincerity and dedication towards the development of the ICT industry”.

Speaking on the recognition, Managing Director Valentine Chime stated that “we’re honoured and inspired by the awards to sustain our commitment towards the growth of Nigeria’s ICT industry. These honours point to the fact that we are connecting with the public and the industry with our value proposition of re-imaging a better future through digital solutions”.

He went further, stating that “We have designed innovative products to address significant issues confronting businesses globally and locally, such as Edge-AI Video Analytics, SDN/NFV solutions and cloud solutions.

