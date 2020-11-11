inq.Digital Nigeria Limited received laurels as Telecom Business of the Year and Best Unified Communications Provider of the Year in the recentNigeria Information Technology and Telecom Awards, powered by Instinct Wave UK, in partnership with Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON).

Akin Naphtal, CEO of Instinct Wave, said the choice of inq.Digital Nigeria was based on popular votes by the general public and members of the IT community.

He said inq.Digital Nigeria’s footprint in the country is synonymous with technology and digital development, with a consistently positive contribution to the development of the sector through the provision of unique cloud and digital solutions services.

In response to the awards, Valentine Chime, managing director inq.Digital Nigeria, thanked the organizers for recognizing the series of activities, roles and contributions of inq.Digital in the country’s sojourn in the technology and digital space.

Chime stated that the organizers of Nigeria Technology and Telecom Awards have consistently provided quality information for the industry through various platforms such that the award programme has evolved to be an independent rating institution.