Builders of the collapsed Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos 21-storey in which 49 persons including the developer, CEO of Fourscore Heights Ltd, died were not certified, a structural engineer, Mr Muritala Olawale, has told a Coroner Inquest.

Olawale made the disclosure in Ikeja, yesterday, while testifying about the circumstances that led to the November 1 building collapse.

While being questioned by Mr A.S. Odugbemi, counsel for the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Olawale said the builders in the construction site were not certified by the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON).

He also revealed that he was not registered with Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

“I am not COREN certified. I do not have a B.Sc Engineering but a Higher National Diploma from the Polytechnic Ibadan,” he said.

He said when his team worked with Fourscore Heights Ltd, they were responsible for the first floor floors of Block B which collapsed.

He told the inquest that he withdrew his structural consultancy services via a letter dated February 20, 2020.

“The contractor was Fourscore, I supervised the staff of Fourscore. I did not see the approved architectural drawings, mechanical drawings and electronic drawings for the project,” he said.

The Coroner, Mr Oyetade Komolafe, adjourned proceedings tilt today.

The three high-rise buildings (Blocks A, B and C) which were situated on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Block B (21-storeys) collapsed on Nov. 1 killing 46 persons while 15 persons were rescued alive.

