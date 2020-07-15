Obinna Odogwu, Awka

About 1,202 defenseless Christians have been hacked to death by suspected jihadists in Nigeria from January to June this year. This was according to the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law [INTERSOCIETY].

In a report signed by its board chairman, Emeka Umeagbalasi; co-researcher and Head, Campaign and Publicity, Amaka Onuoha and four others, the group alleged that the killings have continued unabated.

The report partly read: “Threats to citizens’ rights to freedom of worship and religion in Nigeria; the world’s first human right, have continued unabated with hacking to death by the country’s Islamic Jihadists or radical Islamists of no fewer than 1,202 defenceless Christians in first six months of 2020 covering January to June; involving Jihadist Fulani Herdsmen 812 Christian deaths and Boko Haram/ISWAP and others 390 Christian deaths.

“Boko Haram/ISWAP had during the period killed over 600 persons and over 260 in the past 45 days of 15th May to 30th June 2020; out of which, 300 of them were strongly believed to be Christians.

“That is to say that between 1st Jan and 14th May 2020 when we did our last update, not less than 200 Christians were hacked to death by Boko Haram/ISWAP; and out of over 260 killed by the same Jihadist sect from 15th May to 30th June 2020, not less than 100 were strongly believed to be Christians.”