From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has said that not less than 14,500 people have been killed by terrorists in the sub-region region.

Outgoing President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, who made the startling revelation before handing over to the incoming President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, in Abuja, disclosed that the figures were recorded in 4 ½ years.

Brou further disclosed that the number of refugees within the region seeking humanitarian assistance were 5,500,000.

Brou, the newly appointed Governor of the West African Bank, said: “First of all, the deterioration of the security situation has caused havoc, not only in the Sahel area, affecting Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and the North East of Nigeria, but it soon expanded to the coastal zone, hitting Côte d’Ivoire, Benin and Togo. Terrorist attacks and herds of bandits plunged these countries into mourning, with close to 14,500 dead in 4 ½ years, threatening the peace of rural population, and forcing people to seek shelter away from their home areas.

“Thus, the number of refugees and internally displaced people in our region reached about 5,500,000 persons who are in need of humanitarian assistance.”

Brou further said the ECOWAS Commission is making efforts by reaching out to render help to many of refugees, including victims of natural disasters.

While saying that a regional action plan to combat terrorism in the region has been followed, Brou also said the plan will require sustained commitment, including financial support from member countries for it to yield the expected result.

“Regional action plan to combat terrorism in West Africa has been elaborated and is being implemented. It will necessitate sustained commitment, including financial support from member states to produce the expected results in the medium to long term,” Brou stated.

Earlier, Brou bemoaned the spate of military interventions within the ECOWAS region.

“On the political front, we have noted the deepening of the democratic culture in our region, with eleven countries having peacefully conducted presidential and legislative elections during our tenure. Unfortunately, three countries, namely Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, have experienced unconstitutional changes of powers.

“The Authority of Heads of State and Government, having designated mediators for these countries, negotiations are ongoing with their respective transition authorities to support these member countries for them to return to constitutional order and regain their full place in the community,” Brou added.

On his part, Touray said his team will do everything necessary to bring the ongoing reform in ECOWAS to a logical conclusion.

“But allow me to reiterate the importance our leaders attach to the ongoing institutional reforms. These reforms must be expedited to ensure more focused, effective and efficient community institutions. My Colleagues and I understand that reforms entail taking tough decisions. But we are confident that with the full cooperation of staff and support of Member States, we will be able to take the process to its logical conclusion.

“I renew our commitment to work diligently for the welfare of our community. At the same time, I call upon you to continue to support ECOWAS by ensuring the full payment of the Community Levy and the full implementation of ECOWAS protocols. Your role as Permanent Representatives of your various to ECOWAS is important and we look forward to deeper collaboration,” Touray said.