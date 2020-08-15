No fewer than 19 states in the country have requested the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to provide them with Agro Rangers to protect farmlands and farmers against bandits.

The Commandant-General of NSCDC, Mr Abdullahi Gana, said this when he hosted Imo Gov. Hope Uzodinma at the Corps headquarters, a statement by Mr Emmanuel Okeh, the Corps spokesperson, said on Friday.

The Imo governor had paid what he called a solidarity visit to the corps headquarters in Abuja. According to the statement, Gana stated that 19 state governors have visited the corps headquarters requesting for the assistance of the Agro-Rangers squad to assist in their respective states.

Gana said the need for physical security to protect farmers and their investments with the recent challenges of farmers/herders crisis became necessary, hence the need for the establishment of Agro-Rangers squad.

He said that the Agro-Rangers squad would protect agro-allied investments in the country adding that this had added a feather to the Corps’ activities.

Gov. Uzodinma had expressed willingness of Imo government to donate a parcel of land to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to build a Zonal Command headquarters in his state.

Uzodinma expressed gratitude to the CG and the Corps for the support his administration enjoyed from the corps’ command in Imo. According to him, the solidarity visit is to enable him to use the opportunity to request for personnel of the Agro-Rangers in the state. He added that it was to support the government’s efforts in providing physical security for the civil populace and farmers.