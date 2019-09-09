Governors of Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states have jointly signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Governor of Maradi region in Niger Republic on best approaches to addressing the security challenges in their states.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director-General, Press Affairs to the Governor of Zamfara State, Yusuf Idris, in Gusau, yesterday.

Idris said the meeting was called at the instance of the Governor of Maradi region, Mallam Zakari Oumoru, and said governors Bello Matawalle, Aminu Masari and Aminu Tambuwal of Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto states, respectively, were at the meeting.

He said the meeting, dwelt on trans-border crimes, especially banditry, kidnappings and cattle rustling in the four states which share common borders with Maradi region in Niger Republic..

Idris stated that the participating states agreed to maintain good neighbourliness and cooperation among themselves, while jointly addressing the issue of security.

He said that the MoU agreed to uphold the renewed efforts of the three Nigerian states and Maradi of Niger Republic in curbing the menace of armed banditry within their borders.

The statement quoted Matawalle, as describing peace, dialogue and reconciliation as necessary tools of curbing the insecurity situation in the four states.

He explained that his administration had adopted dialogue with bandits after wide consultations,and later created contacts with the bandits and other violent groups, which led to a joint meeting with all the groups.

Heads of security agencies, including the army, police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Directorate of State Security (DSS) in the participating states were present at the meeting.

However, worried by the lingering violent conflicts in border settlements, authorities of Kaduna, Plateau and Nasarawa states have begun consultations toward seeking amicable solutions to disputes.

Chairman, Sanga Local Government in Kaduna State, Charles Danladi, whose area share boundaries with Plateau and Nasarawa, revealed this in Gwantu, at the end of a three-day prayer and fasting summit, yesterday.

“We are making wide consultations with authorities of neighbouring local government areas of Plateau and Nasarawa toward seeking lasting solutions to the lingering security challenges,” he said.

Danladi urged the residents to eschew bitterness and always seek legal advice or dialogue in the event of any provocation.

“There are competent courts. There are also security agencies and the traditional institutions. Please ventilate your concerns through these established authorities and avoid taking the law into your hands,” he said.

Danladi also advised youths in the area to acquire some skills and engage in meaningful ventures rather than allowing themselves to be used by bad elements in the society.

The guest speaker, Pastor Barnabas Dogara, urged the people to serve as light and salt to non-Christians so as to promote peace and win more souls to Christ through exemplary attitudes.

Dogara reminded them that the Christian life required patience, endurance, perseverance and tolerance, noting that the virtues were key to tranquility, development and progress.

The summit was organised by the First Baptist Church, Gwantu.