From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Religious leaders from the 36 states of the federation and the Capital Territory, Abuja, at the weekend, went spiritual to seek God’s intervention in the insecurity bedeviling the nation.

The Archbishops and Bishops, who had rounded off their 40 days fasting for the peace and unity of the country and against insecurity said the plethora of problems confronting the nation would be solved spiritually.

The prayer on the auspices of “One Million Man Fasting for the Nation Association” was organised to tackle and put to an end of insecurity and multiple vices in the country.

Speaking at the event held at Fountain Square, Abuja, the National President of Arewa Ministers for Peace Initiative, who also doubles as the National Chairman of the Forum, Bishop Dr. Abu Richard, blamed the deplorable state of the nation on religious leaders who have deviated from their roles of spiritual watchmen for the pursuit of materialism on the pulpit.

Bishop Richard called on religious leaders to unite and shun acrimony, hatred and envy in their midst and cry to God for mercy in the land.

He said men of God are watchmen of every city like biblical Jeremiah, who are expected to always pray to God for Peace nd progress of people.

The religious boss called on the politicians and the secular leaders to rally round President Muhammadu Buhari as the vision bearer from God for the nation, stressing that the leader as human and fallible, as well needs support to stand.

Also speaking, the Primate of Pentecostal Bishops Organization of Nigeria, His Eminence, Most Rev. Emmanuel Ogu, said they came together for the prayer as prophetically directed to pull down all the strongholds that have held Nigeria bound to move forward.

Primate Ogu, who is the Presiding Archbishop of Apostolic Christian Faith Mission Worldwide, prophesied that Nigeria will not divide, but will come back to be an enjoyable nation by the next three and half years.

In his opening speech, the host Archbishop, Most Reverend Leonard Kawas, said clerics all over nation, have risen up to surmount and to fight the war of insecurity in Nigeria.

Kawas advised both bandits and all those involved in troubling the nation to repent now or face the wrath of God .

The fourth speaker, an 85 years old preacher, who converted from Muslim to Christianity, and has been preaching for 55 years now spoke in Hausa language, calling on President Buhari to embrace both Christian and Muslim leaders equally and respectfully to appease God, who, through them, will have mercy on the country.

