“In view of the above happenings, the CNG observed that:Governments at all levels particularly federal government have surrendered their rights and privileges to the bandits/ terrorists as the bandits operate parallel governments in villages and communities in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Niger States where they impose taxes and levies on the villages and kill people at will.”

According to him, “Governments and its functionaries lack the political will and determination to decisively deal with the problems once and for all.

“The security forces are grossly understaffed, ill-equipped and poorly motivated to confront the monstrous terrorists in aggressive manner to eliminate them from their hideouts.”

Aside charging traditional rulers to stand with their subjects, Rufa’i proposed the formation of a regional security outfit, sponsored by a special trust fund.

“The CNG calls on traditional rulers to stand with their people at this difficult and scaring situation to confront the challenge for our collective survival.

“Communities must work together under the traditional institutions, religious leaders and community leaders to source for alternative method of preserving and protecting their lives, properties and communities as our security architecture proves incapacitated and or reluctant to decisively and resolutely deal with the problem.

“CNG, therefore, advocates concerted and strategic efforts to create an independent-community based security outfit that can be funded through community efforts, donations from wealthy individuals, friends and associates of the North among others to take the war against this eminent existential threats to the hideouts of the hardened criminals.