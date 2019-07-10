Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 7,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State who were attacked and displaced by Fulani herdsmen are traumatised, depressed and several others contemplating suicide.

The displaced persons who are made up of women, children and the aged were displaced in 9 out of 15 communities on the 8 March, 2018 when President Muhammadu Buhari was in Plateau for two day official visit.

Spokesman of the Concerned Youths of Bokkos Local Government Area, Macham Makut disclosed this yesterday in Jos while briefing journalists on the suspended Ruga settlement programme by Federal Government.

Makut revealed that displaced communities in the council were among the locations curved in Plateau for the implementation of the suspended settlement without the consent of the people who are languishing in the internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

He vowed that the youths will vehemently resist any move to impose any unfair policy on the displaced communities and called on Federal Government to take urgent measures towards the resettlement of the people.

“Following the untold hardship currently face by IDPs in Bokkos Local Government Areas, women, children and the aged are traumatised, depressed and many others are contemplating suicide beacuse of pains.

“As patriotic citizens, we acknowledge the Federal Government’s regard for the peace and progress of it’s citizens, in keeping with its constitutional responsibility. However, that of the Ruga settlement policy was drawn without the consent and inputs of the farmers whose lands are expected to be converted to Ruga is highly questionable and tantamount to land-grabbing.

“The government is considering resettling hersdmen while thousands of crop farming peasants who were violently evicted from their homes remain in IDPs camps and other uninhabitable shelters is to say the least, insensible, divisive and an unwarranted assult. We in Bokkos LGA, from the attacks of last year 2018 alone have 7000 displaced persons with about nine communities desolate.

“These people have not been resettled but we are aware that only the unilateral implementation of the Ruga programme was suspended. This was not even because Nigerians opposed it but because it was not in accordance with the design approved by the National Executive Council, National Economic Council and the National Food Security Council.”

Makut explained that Plateau State has been under violent herdsmen attacks for almost to work decades, leaving behind thousands of people killed, several displaced and properties worth billions of naira destroyed.

“None of the victims of these dastardly acts have ever recieved any Federal compensation or grant to start life again, despite losing all their means of livelihood and in some instances, breadwinners to the attacks.”