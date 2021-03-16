From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The United Nations has said over 8.7 million Nigerians drawn from Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States, are in need of humanitarian aid, following the perennial crises that have rocked the region.

Its Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon, who disclosed this yesterday during a virtual meeting with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, with Sadiya Umar Farouq, said in 2020, over 3 million people were provided with basic humanitarian needs

“We will continue to search for a durable solution to the crises through advocacy, dialogue and peace building. This is the time for stakeholders to use this opportunity to solve the problems in the crises areas. “In 2020, over 3 million people were provided with basic humanitarian needs. Today, 8.7 million people are in need of humanitarian aid. “The year 2021 marks the 12th year into the conflict and our 6th year of collective response to dire humanitarian needs of an immense extent. Millions of people are affected by insecurity and violence,” he said.

In a statement, by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, she solicited more funds from different countries and Non-governmental Organisations to shore up to $1 billion funds pledged by different countries to assist victims.

She explained that the demand for the affected persons, especially women and children was a priority giving the conflict in the north-east which is now in its twelfth year.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria remains committed to addressing the plight of the affected people and in leading the response to ensure the safety, security and provision of lifesaving assistance to those in need, in collaboration with international humanitarian community.

“We are facing additional challenges in terms of security and access for humanitarian partners which is why we have developed the National Humanitarian Development Peace Framework.

“I am encouraged that the NHDPF emphasizes promoting longer-term durable solutions. We must always look forward, beyond the immediate crisis, to ensure that we help people, re-establish their lives and strengthen communities, so that we can reduce dependence on aid and promote resilience and self-reliance.”

According to her, government would continue to address the sufferings of the people in the affected states as enshrined in the Humanitarian Response Plan and articulated in the National Humanitarian Development Peace Framework.

In her address, an advocate of the Borno State Network of Women Led Civil Society Organizations Ann Darman, stated that protection has continued to be a key issue and challenge for women and girls in conflict settings, particularly in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

“Sexual and gender-based violence continue to pose risks in the lives of many women and girls and we must do more to protect these vulnerable ones”.