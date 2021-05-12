From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Following incessant attacks on police formations and other government facilities in parts of the state, the Abia State Government has extended the curfew it imposed on four cities to some other towns.

The state government had, in the wake of gunmen attacks on Owerri Correctional Centre and Imo police headquarters, on Easter Sunday, imposed curfew on the three cities of Aba, Umuahia and Ohafia, and later extended it to Arochukwu.

A statement signed by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem, said, “sequel to the subsisting curfew imposed by Abia state government between the hours of 8pm-6am in Aba, Umuahia, Ohafia and Arochukwu, the Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the extension of the curfew regime to Umunneochi and Bende LGAs of the State.”

With the new curfew regime, Aba and Umuahia municipal areas would observe theirs from 8pm to 6am daily.

That of Ohafia, Umunneochi, Bende and Arochukwu LGAs would be from 6pm to 6am daily.

However, those on essential duties, with proper identification, are exempted from thecurfew.

The release equally directed all chairmen of the 17 local government areas to urgentlydeploy local vigilante groups in their domains to support conventional security agencies, to enforce the curfew and effectively safeguard lives and property in their respective LGAs.