From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government has said following marked improvements in the security situation of the State and neighbouring states, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the relaxation and adjustment of subsisting curfews across the state.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem in this regard said curfew for the cities of Aba and Umuahia will now start from12 midnight to 6am daily.

This same is for Ohafia, Bende, Umunneochi and Arochukwu LGAs which will also be from 12 midnight to 6am daily.

The statement said Government appreciated the support and cooperation of citizens which have led to the improvements of security in the State and advised that everyone remains vigilant and report any suspicious movements or activities to relevant security agents.

Government directed security agencies in the state to ensure strict compliance with the new curfew regimes which took effect from July 22.