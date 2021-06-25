From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Nigerian police in Abia have adopted an unconventional method of fighting crime by placing a deity-like object (juju) at a checkpoint in Umuahia, the state capital.

The object was placed on St. Finbarr’s/Bende Road Junction, adjacent to the Central Police Station (CPS), Umuahia.

When Daily Sun visited the area, a policeman was seen posing with the juju as other policemen, armed to the teeth, were seen stationed strategically around the junction.

Investigations revealed that unknown gunmen who, of late, have been burning police formations and killing policemen, were reported to be wearing juju brackets, popularly known as ‘Odeshi’ in the local parlance, on their waist, which allegedly prevent bullets from piercing their bodies.

It was, perhaps, in an effort to neutralise the perceived efficacy of the unknown gunmen’s odeshi that the police acquired theirs.