From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Nigerian police in Abia have adopted unconventional method of fighting crime by placing a deity-like juju on a check point in Umuahia, the state capital.

The object was placed on St. Finbarr’s/Bende Roads Junction adjacent the Central Police Station (CPS), Umuahia.

When Daily Sun visited the area, a policeman was seen posing with the juju as other policemen armed to the teeth were seen stationed strategically around the junction.

Investigations revealed that unknown gunmen who of late have been burning police formations and killing policemen were reported to be wearing juju brackets ‘Odeshi’ on their waist which allegedly prevent bullets from piercing their bodies.

It was perhaps to neutralize the perceived efficacy of the unknown gunmen odeshi that made the police to adopt theirs.

A police source, the juju was placed to protect security operatives from the series of attacks perpetrated by unknown gunmen in the state.

According to the source, “The juju was placed to protect security operatives from the series of attacks by the unknown gunmen and also let them know police can equally fortify themselves spiritually”.