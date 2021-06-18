From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia Government has relaxed the curfew it imposed on some cities and towns in the state in the wake of insecurity bedevilling the South East in the country in general.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi-Kalu, government said in view of noticeable security improvements within the state and neighbouring states, that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the relaxation of existing curfew times.

The statement said curfew in Aba and Umuahia municipalities now takes effect from 10pm to 6am daily, instead of 8pm to 6am

Similarly, curfew placed in Ohafia, Bende, Umunneochi and Arochukwu councils now takes effect from 8pm to 6am daily, from the former time of 6pm to 6am.

Consequently, government said it wished to advise citizens and residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements to security agents.

They were equally advised to ensure full compliance with the new curfew regimes which take effect from Friday, June 18, and will be subject to further reviews.