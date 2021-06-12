From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, handed over 55 patrol vehicles, motorcycles, 200 bullet proofs, 20 helmets and communication equipment to the Inspector General of the Police, Usman Alkali Baba, who was on official visit to the state.

Abiodun said the presentation of the security vehicles and gadgets to the police was another symbolic representation of his administration’s commitment towards providing a safe environment for all the people of the state.

He said the donation, which included 35 saloon vehicles; 20 pick-up patrol vehicles; 200 bullet proof vest and 20 helmets to the police and other security agencies in the state was the second one to be done since he assumed office as governor.

Abiodun noted that the gesture was part of his government’s continued collaboration and cooperation with the security agencies, to improve security of lives and property in Ogun.

The governor, who said that apart from donating equipment and gadgets to security agencies in the state, his administration has also continued to support all the security agencies with other forms of logistics.

He noted that though that police and other security agencies are on the Exclusive List of the Nigerian constitution, security apparatus in Ogun would continue to receive necessary support to enhance their crime-fighting abilities.

While noting that security is important towards improving the ease of doing business, Abiodun said: “The procurement and donation of security equipment is also to further motivate men and officers of the security agencies for improved efficiency and effectiveness, in the discharge of their constitutional roles in fighting criminality”.

The governor added: “Our administration will remain unwavering in our commitment to ensure that the lives and property are secured in Ogun State. Some people have tested our will at different points, but we have also shown them that Ogun State will never be a haven for criminals or criminal tendencies.”

Earlier in his remarks, IGP Alkali Baba thanked the governor for the gesture, noting that no security outfit in the world can succeed without mobility and communication gadgets.

The police boss, who dubbed Abiodun a “security conscious governor”, said the donation would go a long way in ensuring security of lives and property in the state.”