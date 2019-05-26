Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Northern socio-cultural mouthpiece, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has tasked the 19 northern governors to rescue the north from kidnapping, banditry, herders/farmers clash, amongst other security challenges bedeviling the region.

According to ACF, one of the ways to ensure security in the north is for the governors to support and rally round the newly elected chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), Simon Lalong.

Lalong who is the Plateau State Governor succeeded the outgoing chairman of the Forum, the governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima about a week ago.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Muhammad Biu, it expressed confidence in the ability of Lalong to build bridges among the governors in order to rid the region of several social vices threatening its peaceful coexistence.

According to the statement”ACF is confident that as a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly and an astute politician, Governor Lalong will surely build bridges of understanding, respect and good relations with other Northern Governors to tackle the challenges of insecurity mistrust among various communities, illiteracy, poverty, and unemployment that have bedeviled the region.

“There is the need to, therefore, evolve a common road map that will urgently address the banditry, herders/farmers clashes, and kidnappings that are threatening our peaceful coexistence and economic activities.”