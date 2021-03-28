From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

With rising cases of insecurity in Nigeria, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has asked the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to act fast to save the situation from degenerating.

The Association expressed fear that Nigerians, out of frustration and failure of government to protect them, may be forced to bear arms in self defence as recently suggested by some people in government and outside the government.

National Chairman, Youth Wing, Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Belusochukwu Enwere, in a statement released in Abuja, on Sunday, challenged the security agents to sit up and tackle the security issues to avoid situations where Nigerians may resort to self help.

He, however, expressed sadness by the kidnapping of a busload of members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) who were abducted by gunmen in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

He said: “Reports indicated that they were on their way to Kachia for evangelism when the gunmen struck. Could this be another case of religious persecution, coming after the recent kidnapping of 39 students of College of Forestry, Afaka, close to the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna?

“Our hearts bleeds that a busload of Christians from RCCG in Kaduna Province 1 going for a prayer work to Kafanchan was abducted on their way. Obviously, the incident of kidnapping is a case too many.

“This has become a norm in our society where human beings, on daily basis, could be whisked away by gunmen. As youths, we are disappointed that victims could be left with correspondence from the government without further actions. It’s a pointer that Nigeria is on its way to Golgotha and only divine intervention can stop it.

“We challenge the government, the security agencies to act now or never. The protection of lives and properties of the common man is their primary responsibility. This anti-human behaviour cannot be corrected by mere condemnation by government on the pages of Newspapers but by action.

“Buhari’s government and security agencies should sit up. If the situation does not improve, YOWICAN fears that self defence may be inevitable as Nigerian citizens may be forced to arm themselves in churches, mosques, while traveling and in some holy places. How could citizens be taken away just like that without a trace?”