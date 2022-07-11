Worried by the spate of killings in the country, especially the recent attack on the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, wherein scores of Boko Haram terrorists escaped, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, will address Nigerians at an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting scheduled for Abuja, tomorrow.

Party sources said the meeting, which is being called at the instance of Kachikwu, will hold tomorrow evening.

Kachikwu os expected to speak to Nigerians on burning national issues.

The meeting would be streamed live on some national broadcast stations and key social media channels.

Kachikwu is known to be vocal on national issues and has severally called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over his inability to curb worsening insecurity in the country.