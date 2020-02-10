Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Ancient and Mystical Order Rosae Crucis (AMORC) has advised Federal Government to address the power sector if it wants to succeed in the fighting insecurity in the country.

AMORC President, National Board, Grand Administrator and Director, Supreme Grand Lodge, Kenneth Idiodi, gave the advised, yesterday, during the 44th Eastern Regional Rotational Conclave (ERRC) held at Thales Lodge Port Harcourt.

He said for a developing country like Nigeria, infrastructural development would depend on electricity availability.

“We have recommended to the government on paper about 30 years ago that infrastructural development is important and key, each in the area of electricity, if we want to develop the economy, minimize price, encourage private businesses.

“Electricity, should be our priority because electricity involves all activities of today’s digital world, if we are talking about Information Communication Technology (ICT) and developing our educational and research institutions, agriculture among others. We think that infrastructural development in the area of energy, electricity for our education, transport, communication and businesses requires electricity,” Idiodi said.