From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A Group, Concerned Benue Mothers (CBM), has decried the insecurity in Benue and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the nation.

CBM, with members drawn from the three senatorial districts of the state also urged the president to caution Fulani herdsmen to stop the killings in the state. They also called on the international community and lovers of peace across the world to show interest in what is happening in Nigeria, particularly in the Middle Belt, where killing of innocent people by herders have become a common sight.

They made the call while addressing newsmen in Makurdi, yesterday. Led by Mrs. Rebecca Apedzan, former federal lawmaker, the group urged the president to, as a matter of urgency, announce the cancellation of the plan to impose grazing reserves on Nigerians and instead evolve a national ranching policy.

“We know that if he makes the address directly to Fulani and means every word of what he says, they will listen to him. We also expect Mr President to call his appointees to order to stop assaulting the sensibilities of Nigerians. What the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said comparing the ban on open grazing with spare parts business was insensitive, condemnable and akin to fanning embers of crisis.

“The other aide of the President, Garba Shehu, denigrates anyone who holds an opinion contrary to that of the Presidency. This is gross negation of the tenets of democracy. In democracies where government is of the people and for the people, leaders of such countries listen to constructive criticism in order to improve.”

They also enjoined the Federal Government to support the Southern Governors’ Asaba declaration against open grazing. The group demanded that the president direct security agencies to be professional and neutral in the discharge of their duties.

It commended Governor Samuel Ortom for standing on the side of the people.