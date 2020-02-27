The President, Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Dr. (Mrs) Bola Onigbogi, has bemoaned the increasing spate of insecurity in the country, saying it is negatively affecting the pace of economic growth in the country. She called on the Federal Government to overhaul its security apparatus to protect the life of the citizens.

Onigbogi made this call at the first edition of 2020 NCRIB Members’ Evening sponsored by Linkage Assurance Plc in Lagos recently.

She expressed regret that in spite of government’s effort to improve ease of doing business and reflate the national economy, the security situation in the country has continued to deteriorate

“As a critical player in the national economy, the onus is on the NCRIB to express grave discomfort about the increasing spate of insecurity in the country, in spite of government’s efforts to improve ease of doing business and reflate our national economy. There is hardly a day that passes by without reported cases of kidnapping, terrorism and other criminal cases that is fast making our country dreadful to live in.

“This has reached a preposterous dimension and is adversely affecting the pace of economic growth as genuine foreign investors are scared putting their monies into the economy. Since there is a correlation between insurance and economic growth, it is most auspicious for the NCRIB to join its voices to the call on government to combat security challenges in the country. We are using this medium to call on Federal Government to overhaul its security apparatus while at the same time enhancing collaboration with governments and institutions both within and outside the country to put an end to this menace.

“For instance, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) should be rejigged and repositioned to conscientise Nigerians continually on the need for them to be their brothers’ keepers by breaking down belief systems, be they religious or cultural, militating against peaceful coexistence and sanctity of human lives.

“Also, we implore the government to join the league of developed countries of the world who have resorted to using Information Communications Technology (ICTs) to combat crime. It WOULD not be out of place for the federal, states and local governments to deploy the use of CCTV in all towns and cities in the country,” she advised.