From Okwe Obi, Abuja

An advocacy group, Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners Network (SOKIPEP) has deplored a renewed attack in Gora Gan Community of Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, by bandits.

The group noted that the inhumane act was carried out disrupt the level of peace achieved by internal military outfit, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in the area.

SOKIPEP National President, Dauda Fadia, in a statement, yesterday sympathized with families of the deceased, the people of Southern Kaduna, and Kaduna State Government over the development.

Fadia charged security agencies to remain resolute and go all out in fishing out the culprits and their sponsors with a view to facing the law.

Aside calling on the people to remain calm with the assurance that security agencies were capable of unraveling the culprits, he appealed for immediate deployment of relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

“As a peace advocacy group working with both security agencies and stakeholders in Southern Kaduna to bring lasting peace to our area, we note with concern the latest attack on Gora Gan Community of Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“We condemn in the strongest terms yet another attack by some mindless and senseless criminals in Gora Gan village which claimed the lives of six persons.

“This attack by some suspected cattle rustlers whose mission was to steal some bulls being used by the locals for farming is unfortunate and must be condemned by all.

We condole with the government and people of Southern Kaduna over the lost of six in the attack, our heart is with them,” he said.

The cleric, however, commended the leadership of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), for the prompt and effective intervention of the situation from escalating.

“We wish to acknowledge the prompt response of OPSH in quelling the Gora Gan village attack.

“Worthy of commendation is the timely and quick response of the men of Operation Safe Haven who gave the attackers hot chase and as a result killed four of the attackers who invaded the community.

“We are full of thanks to God Almighty and officers and men of Operation Safe Haven for their responsive actions not only in the Gora Gan village attack but also the various others in the entire Southern Kaduna in the past in general.

“But for the prompt response of the gallant security men, our community would have been completely brought down considering the intimidating number of the attackers and sophistication.

“This gallantry of the security men has given us more grounds to continue to support the special military outfit and other security agencies working in Southern Kaduna to restore peace.

In addition, he called for support from both authorities and the stakeholders for the military outfit.

“All that is needed for them (OPSH) to succeed and return Southern kaduna to part of peace and progress is for all stakeholders to come together and speak truth to ourselves by calling a spade a spade, criminals for criminals rather than unjustly acting the script of some desperate people working against the efforts of OPSH and its Commander to restore peace in our area,just all for their selfish gain,” he added.