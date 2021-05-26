From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the security challenges across the country were affecting his development agenda.

President Buhari stated this, yesterday, in Abuja, while speaking at a security summit organised by the House of Representatives.

The President, who was represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federal (SGF) , Boss Mustspha, expressed the hope that the summit will come up with innovative recommendations.

Said Buhari: “Insecurity, as you are aware, impacts on citizens, the economy and governance machinery without regard to political, religious, ethnic or other affiliations. It challenges the foundation of our nationhood and stands in the way of our achieving our highest ambitions for Nigeria. I am certain that we shall overcome just as we have done many times throughout our history. However, success at this time requires that we set aside all other considerations and commit ourselves to a common endeavour in the national interes