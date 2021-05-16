From Leo Nzwanke, Lafia

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed Catechist Sydney Shirsha and two others in Amudu village, Giza chiefdom of Keana Local Government Area of the state.

The killers who were said to have been armed with sophisticated weapons invaded Amudu village predominantly dominated by Tiv extraction in Giza Development Area of the state, killing the Catechist and two others in the midnight.

The attack which left several others with degrees of gunshot and injuries has also displaced not fewer than 20,000 from various villages within and outside the Local Government.

Confirming the incident to Journalists in Lafia, President, Tiv Development Association, TIDA, in Nasarawa state, Comrade Peter Ahemba, said that the Tiv people in the state have remained under sustained attacks by armed herders for a reason not known to the Tiv people.

“The killing and displacement of the Tiv people of the state in the coordinated attacks have continued unabated since the first attack on Ajimaka community of Doma Local Government that led to the gruesome murder of nine persons about a month ago”

Ahemba is however calling on Governor Abdullahi Sule to save the Tiv people in the state from attacks, explaining that his kindred were being chased out of Nasarawa state and the seemingly planned elimination of the Tiv community should not succeed under his watch.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of the state government towards restoring peace in the affected areas and we as law abiding citizens shall continue to count on the government of governor Sule for protection of our lives and property. It is unfortunate now that government is making frantic efforts to restore peace, the attackers and their collaborators are ensuring that the Tiv community is completely wipe out of the state”

He also appeals to the state government to beef up security around the Internally Displaced Persons Camps, alleging that there are threats of more attacks on Tiv villages and IDP camps in the affected areas while appreciating traditional rulers in the affected Local Governments for accommodating many o the displaced Tiv persons in their personal homes and public facilities, the TIDA President equally acknowledged their untiring efforts towards complimenting government’s quest for peace and security.

Contacting the Police Public Relations Officer Nasarawa State Command, ASP Ramhan Nansel said the Command was yet to receive official report on the attack.

According to him all the divisional officers (DPO) denied having knowledge of the attack in the area.

“Several Journalists have called to confirm the incident and the command has made similar calls for confirmation from the DPOs without getting any report close to such a claims. in the area. ASP Ramhan said.