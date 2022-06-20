From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Army Headquarters Garrison (AHQG), in Abuja, has commenced the 2022 Warrant Officers and Senior Non Commissioned Officer’s Competition to test the combat readiness of troops.

Events lined up for the weeklong competition include Map Reading, Weapons Handling/Shooting, Physical Fitness Exercise involving a 3.2kilometre endurance run, Obstacle Crossing, Stripping and Assembling of weapons among others.

Three teams drawn from the Army headquarters and other Departments in Abuja are taking part in the competition.

In his address at the opening, the Commander AHQ Garrison, Major General Kabiru Garba, while noting that the competition is an annual event to ensure the physical fitness and combat readiness of soldiers, charged the troops to take the competition seriously, especially at this time when the country was facing various security challenges.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Jefferson Feboke, the Commander, said “we train during peacetime so that during war times we can sweat less.

The Commander, who emphasised training as the bedrock of any military, urged the participants to take the completion very seriously. He said “If you (Soldiers) take the completion seriously, you will receive the reward and if you don’t take it seriously, you will also receive the reward.

“A lot has been placed on you and I’m sure none of you will be the ones to let the teams down. All this is done to actualise the COAS vision, everyone must be ready at any time to take up any task given to him,” he stated.

Earlier, in his address, the Garrison Training Officer, Brigadier General AT Lawal, said the WOs and SNCO’s competition is part of the training and retraining schedule for troops to ensure agility, physical fitness and combat readiness of troops, adding that training is one of the cardinal planks of the Chief of Army Staff’s mission and vision.

