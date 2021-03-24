From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 13, Ukpo, Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, has ordered the Commissioners of Police in Anambra and Enugu States to hunt down the killers of policemen and other security officers in the zone.

He also ordered the area commanders in the zone to work more closely with the CPs to ensure that the criminals who killed the officers and took away their rifles were arrested and brought to book.

The visibly displeased AIG gave the order during a meeting with the CPs and other senior officers at the command’s headquarters in Ukpo. He said that he was heartbroken when he got the reports of the ugly incidents.

Police Public Relations Officer of the zone (ZPPRO), DSP Nkeiruka Nwode, in a statement, said that the AIG charged the CPs to mobilize their men to dominate the states and ensure that security was enhanced.

“The AIG urged the officers to brace up and respond with superior vigour and morale against the emerging wind of criminalities in the zone, as playing into their antics by way of abdicating our responsibilities could leave the society vulnerable and a safe haven for the outlaws.

“He also advised that the commands embark on a ceaseless raiding of all identified criminal hideouts so as to flush out all the disgruntled elements.

“He advises parents and guardians to watch their wards closely as all manner of crimes perpetrated in the society sprout from poor child upbringing.

“He implored citizens to remain law-abiding as the police are poised to protect their lives and property in the zone, adding that the force would not fold its arms and watch hoodlums wreak havoc on police’ lives and property; public facilities or citizens.

“He thanks the Governors of Anambra and Enugu States for their continued commitments towards actualising and sustaining a peaceful environment through proper care and attention to the police even as he reassures them that the zone will not be reticent in the fight against any form of crime and criminality in the respective states.

“AIG Hafiz charged the officers to work with their traditional rulers, town union leaders, market leaders, vigilante groups and various custodians of culture and tradition. On that note, the AIG appeals that they also cooperate with the police in their respective domains as security is everyone’s business.

“He also frowned at the manner in which the officers deliver their services which portrays them as people who are not crime fighters, adding that while they take proactive measures in fighting crime, they should give zero tolerance to corruption.

“He beseeches youths to desist from cultism and allied social vices as these have never done anyone any good as their outcome has always been regrettable.

“The AIG finally reiterates the zone’s commitment towards safeguarding members of the society and charged them to keep partnering with the police as all hands are on deck to forestall future criminal occurrences in the zone”, the statement read.