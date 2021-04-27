From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

In a bid to strengthen the security architecture of Oyo State against kidnapping, banditry and other forms of criminality, the new Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone XI, comprising Oyo and Osun States, Olasupo Ajani, on Tuesday met with Governor, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, and other strategic stakeholders.

Ajani, who was hosted by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, on his arrival in Ibadan, the state capital, visited Governor Makinde in his office at Agodi, Ibadan, where he said he came to the state on a one-day familiarisation visit.

Speaking on the occasion, Makinde, appreciated the team of Zone XI Command and Osun State Command of the Nigerian Police for maintaining a peaceful atmosphere at the last PDP zonal congress, held in Osogbo, which according to him, was adjudged the most peaceful zonal congress for PDP in the entire country.

He continued: “Initially, during the EndSARS protest, some said that I don’t like the police but that is far from the truth because when it comes to internal security in this country, we don’t have alternative. So, we will continue to work together. For the zone also, I will work with them.

He maintained that his administration would continue to prioritize the welfare of the officers and men of the Police Force in the State and by extension to zone 11 command.

“I am available every time. Do not hesitate to call me when you need our help. For us, we are not sparing any efforts to keep our people safe and secure and we know that when you don’t have a lot to spend because of the economic situation, it is difficult to think of how to take care of the welfare of the people but, I can assure that, we will still prioritise the welfare of the officers and men of the Police Force working with us. We will also extend to the zone every now and then.”

The AIG, Ajani, had earlier said the purpose of the visit was to formally inform the governor of his arrival as a new AIG Zone XI, and to also appreciate the governor and the citizens of the state for accommodating and supporting the Nigeria Police.

In his words: “I am here his morning to formally inform you of my arrival and to thank you immensely for your help and support for the police in Oyo State, most especially to my sister, the CP. We have spoken about everything you have been doing for the police. I was also told that even yesterday (Monday), you donated another 6 Hilux vehicles for patrol. We thank you very much and we hope you will continue to support us.

“I want to also solicit for your collaboration in all our areas of need. On a more serious note, Police would not succeed without the will of the people. So, in this light, we want you to help us sensitize the people to support the Police. There must be cooperation between them.”

He promised that his officers and men would police with the people and not policing the people of the state, adding that this was in accordance with the policing strategy of the Acting Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman.

He said: “On our plans to nip the issue of insecurity in the bud, we only need to increase intelligence gathering because this regime is that of intelligent policing. Without intelligence, we won’t be able to get these people. So, we need the support of the people; when they hear something, they must say something. As soon as we hear what they are ready to say, we also will do something.”

The new AIG also visited the Olubadan at his Popoyemoja in Ibadan, where the monarch told him that one of the ways to improve security is for establishment of collaboration between the police and the grassroots, adding he has directed all the 11 traditional councils in the 11 local government areas of the state to hold meetings regularly and collaborate with security agencies in tackling crimes in their localities.”

The AIG also met with strategic stakeholders at the headquarters of Oyo State Police Command, Eleyele, Ibadan and solicited their support to tackle crime in the state. He, however, solicited unflinching support of the strategic stakeholders with a view to combating rising insecurity in the state, adding that the police and the stakeholders used to be good together before the October 2020 #EndSARS protests that brought a love lost between the two parties. He advocated re-establishment of the love for mutual benefits.

The stakeholders that he met at Eleyele also include Adesoji Ojoawo, who represented the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III; the Sarkin Shasha, Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin-Katsina; the Eze Ndigbo of Oyo State, Dr. Alex Anozie; the Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Jiji; the Sarkin Fulani of Oke-Ogun, Alhaji Yakubu Bello; and Chairman of Police Community Relation Committee (PCRC) in the state, Rev’d Peter Omofoye.