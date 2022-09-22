From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The chairman, Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has chastised the federal government over its alleged approval of arms for a state-owned security outfit in Katsina State.

Akeredolu blamed the federal government for being sectional in its activities, saying for the federal government to have approved arms for the Katsina State owned security outfit and deny same for Amotekun shows sectionalism.

Notwithstanding the non-approval of the federal government for Amotekun to carry arms, Akeredolu said his government will go ahead to procure arms for the security outfit.

“We want to reiterate, that what is sauce for the goose, is sauce for the gander. Ondo State government under the doctrine of necessity have decided to fulfil its legal, constitutional and moral duty to the citizens of the state by acquiring arms to protect them,” he said.

“The video making the rounds showing the equivalent of the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun Corps) in Katsina, obtaining the approval of the Federal Government to bear arms is fraught with great dangers.

“Denying Amotekun the urgently needed rights to legitimately bear arms is a repudiation of the basis of true federalism which we have been clamoring for.

“That Katsina was able to arm its state security force with the display of AK47 means we are pursuing one country, two systems. If the katsina situation conferring advantages on some, in the face of commonly faced existential threats, it means that our unitary policing system, which has failed, is a deliberate method of subjugation which must be challenged.

“The Independence agreement was based on a democratic arrangement to have a federal state and devolved internal security mechanics. We must go back to that agreement. Denying Amotekun the right to bear arms exposes the South West to life-threatening marauders and organized crime. It is also a deliberate destruction of our agricultural sector. It is an existential threat.

“This is more so, given that the bandits have an unchecked access to sophisticated weapons. The state government cannot look on while its citizens are being terrorized and murdered with impunity. We will defend our people,” Akeredolu added.