Akwa Ibom State Government has tasked the Federal Government on the use of security hotline and non-State actors like communal groups in the fight against insecurity in the country.

The State government gave the charge Tuesday, November 2, during a visit to the Ministry of Information and Strategy by the Faculty members and participants of the National Defence College Course 30, currently on Geo-Strategic Study Tour of Akwa Ibom state.

Presenting the model used by Akwa Ibom State Government in combating insecurity in the state to the visiting team, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong urged the Federal Government to enlist the use of security hotline with easy-to-memorize numbers and engagement of communal groups such as youth leaders in the national security network.

Comrade Ini Ememobong intimated that, the State Government, through the Ministry of Information and Strategy, is running a security hotline with a memorizable phone number – 07000000001, which the public is using to send urgent messages and Information on security matters thus boosting the fight against insecurity in the state.

He said the profiling of non-state actors like the association of village youth leaders and boundary youth movement, in the state security network have also helped greatly as information from the communities are passed through these groups to relevant government agencies for quick response and action.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy who was briefing the visitors on the theme – “Countering Insecurity in Akwa Ibom State: The Whole of Society Approach To Enhancing Human Security”, stated that, in addition to these, the State government through the Ministry has set up a State Strategic Information Management Committee, SSIMC, which comprises of all relevant Federal government establishments operating in the state, including the Military and paramilitary organisations and the Nigerian Police Force, to enhance shared information on security matters in the state.

More so, the government interfaces with Civil Liberties Organisations, CLOs and Non- Governmental Organisations, NGOs on issues bordering on security of lives and properties of the people of the State.

Comrade Ini Ememobong disclosed that, to further boost security in the state, the State government had gone the extra mile of installing CTV cameras at the boundary entry points into the state during the COVID-19 Lock-down to ward-off any element of insecurity that may have loomed round the boundary entry points.

He said, these multifaceted approach have worked tremendously in the maintenance of peace and security in the state and urged the Federal Government to adopt this Akwa Ibom State security model, as the regimented approach in combating insurgency and other security issues in Nigeria is not yielding the expected result so far.

While commending the professional prowess of service commanders posted to Akwa Ibom State in the fight against insecurity, the State Information helmsman advocated for the inclusion of “Governance” in the school curriculum to be taught right from the Pre-primary education level to make children security conscious and alive to looming insecurity in the surroundings where they live and play.

Drawing inference from the Russians, Comrade Ini Ememobong said, everybody is looked at with suspicion, thus reducing cases of insecurity amongst the people in that clime, while in the United States of America, children are taught to look pointedly at visitors enough to describe their facial features and identify them even through graphic design work if need arises.

He emphasised that such virtues like confidence and trust are very necessary amongst operatives in security networking, as confidentiality of Information on security matters is very paramount.

Answering a question on Dakkada Secretariat, the State Spokesman, said, the facility was originally designed to be the 10th Anniversary Hotel, but having been abandoned by that government and successive governments, the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration picked it up from being a den of criminals and rehabilitated the facility into a Secretariat Complex Annex which accommodates most government Ministries and Agencies including the Ministry of Works.

Comrade Ememobong said, Dakkada which is a philosophy created by Governor Udom Emmanuel, is a clarion call for all Akwa Ibomites to Rise up to their faith of Greatness as enunciated in the Dakkada creed.

While welcoming the visitors to the Ministry of Information and Strategy in particular and Akwa Ibom State in general, the Commissioner emphasized that Security is the duty of everyone and urged all “To say Something, when You see something”.

Earlier, the Team Lead of the National Defence College Course 30 Study Tour of Akwa Ibom State, Brig. Gen. EF Oyinlola, gave the theme of the tour had explained that the team consists of 103 participants made up of 29 Nigerian Army, 22 Nigerian Navy, 5 Nigerian Airforce, 6 Nigerian Police and 23 from strategic MDAs.

Brig. Gen. Oyinlola said, the team also has 20 international participants from friendly foreign countries including: Bangladesh, Benin Republic, Cameron, Chad, Còte d’lvoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Gambia and Ghana. Others are: India, Mali, Japan, Uganda, Sierra Leone and Tanzania.

He said that the 2021 NDC Course 30 comprises 6 teams on a tour of 6 States of Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Imo, Jigawa, Ondo and Plateau with the objective of generating and interrogating viable ideas for harnessing the various possibilities of combating insecurity for economic development of these States.

In a vote of Thanks, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Inyang Jameson, expressed appreciation to the team for choosing Akwa Ibom as one of the states to undertake the study tour saying that, the security profile of the state is very high as Akwa Ibom has been declared the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

He urged the visiting team to find time out of their busy schedule to savour the rich and salivating cuisines of the state such as: edikang ikong and ekpangnkukwo, among others.

Highlights of the event, watched by Directors in the Ministry were: the singing of the Visitors register by the team lead, presentation of mementoes to the Commissioner by the team lead, Brig. Gen Oyinlola and the presentation of publications of the Ministry – “Akwa Ibom Update” Magazine and “Explore Akwa Ibom” tourists and investors guide to the Team Lead by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong.

