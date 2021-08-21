Alake of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams and Prof. Gbenga Akingbehin have advocated an enduring synergy among the various security organisations across the southwest.

Speaking at the fourth edition of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) Conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Iba Adams said it iwas very important for all security groups across the South-West to come together and form a formidable front against bandits and killer herdsmen in the region.

He lamented that the South-West had lost over N3 billion as ransom paid to bandits and kidnappers that have ravaged the region in the last four years.

He pointed out that the spate of insecurity in the region has reached an alarming dimension, insisting that the region had also lost over 200 sons and daughters to the ravaging scourge.

He said the presence and emergence of the South-West Security Stakeholders Group was to salvage the growing security deficit across the region, adding that the group is always ready to support and partner with state security agencies in order to nip the security challenges in the southwest in the bud.

“The situation in the country is so worrisome that travellers can hardly travel for a journey of about six hours in the country without facing the trauma of being kidnapped or killed by bandits. The recent killing in Jos was a sad reminder of the gory situation we face daily across the country,” he said.

The Egba monarch, represented by the Oluwo of Ake and Chairman of Regency Committee, Chief S O Tanimowo said the conference was timely, coming at a time that the region was in distress as a result of the spate of insecurity in the country.

In his remarks, the guest lecturer, Prof. Gbenga Akingbehin from the Department of Law and Criminology, University of Lagos, said there are various factors that are responsible for the security challenges being faced in the country.

Akingbehin maintained that Nigeria is a multi-ethnic state with complicated issues, adding that the forced amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914 became the country’s biggest albatross.

He faulted the long years of military rule in Nigeria, saying they created the leeway for crime and criminal tendency.

Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun implored all the security operatives not to take the law into their hands, insisting that the police would support any group that is ready to support the police in combating crimes.