From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Director of Communication and Information of the Yahudim Shabbat Religion in Nigeria, His High Enact Martins Ozonnamalu has attributed the rising cases of banditry, kidnapping, other forms of insecurity and economic strangulation to what he described as demonic influence of Nigerian leaders at all levels of government.

The cleric said in an interview, yesterday, in Nnewi that leaders of the nation should not see what is happening now as ordinary which he insisted should be a source of worry to all of them “from the President in Aso Rock to the local government chairman.”

The religious leader proffered a solution to the nation’s problems as he declared that the leaders of the country were possessed and needed immediate spiritual help. He noted that Yahudim Shabbat Observers of Nigeria as a religious sect that controlled eighteen countries in Africa had earlier warned the nation of the need to have a religious summit. He said the summit would bring Christians, Muslims and other religious leaders together to seek the face of God and to deliver the political class who he insisted had remained under the influence of the demon over the years.

“We need to be more of spiritual than carnal and go according to the direction of the Creator. For over eleven years, Nigeria has been fighting Boko Haram insurgents without a conclusion of the war. Just look at that. You think it is ordinary? Kidnapping and banditry keep increasing on a daily basis.

“Recently, we sent a solution message to President Muhammadu Buhari articulated by the servant of Yahweh, Cohen Gadol Nabbinu Mosheh because of the federal government’s kind gestures to the Yahudim people in Nigeria which gladdens the heart of Yahweh for the country and her citizens and to reciprocate the gestures, Yahweh desires to re-fix the country and restore her glory, peace and unity. Yahweh promises to bring to an end all manner of insecurity, viruses and other perturbing issues facing the nation and her inhabitants anywhere in the world. Yahweh will restore peace and unity without a gunshot or any form of weapons against one another in the land.

“And to complement this, President Buhari should call for spiritual leaders meeting in the country that comprises religious and other wise spiritualists in Nigeria including the Yahudims in an open place as the President desires for the meeting and he shall assign to them the task to end insecurity, all forms of viruses as well as other worrisome issues in Nigeria with their spiritual powers to restore peace and unity in the land.

“And if need be, spiritualists can be invited from outside the country for this spiritual exercise. The issue is that the leaders are possessed and they need deliverance. They are overwhelmed by demonic powers. Let them call church leaders to deliver them. All the members of the executive, legislature, the judiciary are to be delivered, if this country must get out of its numerous problems.

“And in order not to politicize this marvelous opportunity to save Nigeria from further troubles, Yahweh in His supreme authority gave time frame of seven days from the date of this publication to summon for the meeting and failure to convene it before the end of the stipulated time Yahweh said that on the 8th day, he will strike the executive arm of the government with whatever plague that pleases Him to use against the leaders for refusing to save Nigeria and her inhabitants from more evil occurrences to prove that He is the Alef and Tau of every power and authority, “ he said.

He accused the political class of abject neglect of the masses, saying that the fight against corruption was nothing to write home about. Quoting the Bible he said when a righteous man is on the thrown, the people rejoiced as against when an evil man is in authority when the people groaned.