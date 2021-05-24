From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The South West Security network codenamed Operation Amotekun has assured that it will bring an end to insecurity in the South West region through synergy among the six commands of the corps in the region.

The Commander, Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye who was recently elected the Chairman of the Council of Amotekun Commanders in South West stated this while speaking after his emergence.

Adeleye said all the commands will synergize to fight crime in the South West and also work with other security agencies.

He said “The import of this historical background is to enable us chart a new course and put our differences aside in order to reach our full potentials and ensure the protection of lives and property in our domains.

“Our heritage winning wars no matter the form or cause, must be aided by shared interests and intelligence if we must bequeath such to the next generation.

“Our hinterland and highways must be free from attacks both in the day and at night. Cities and towns must be free from criminal activities, while our borders must be jointly protected,” he added.

The Chairman of the Council of Amotekun Commanders in South West region alao stated that they all reached an agreement that they will be able to access the present security situation in the area and apply advance solution to each of the state Command.

“We have noted that Amotekun corps is against criminals not against any ecthinic groups. When we drive these criminals they end up going from state to state.

” I see us all reducing criminality to the bearest minimum your region. I will ensure there is good synergy between the existing security agencies and Amotekun corps in the existing zones,” he said.