From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Wealthy indigenes of Anambra State have resolved to join forces with the state government to strengthen local vigilance groups across the 181 communities in the state.

These individuals are members of the Anambra State Security Trust Fund set up by the state government. It is chaired by Chief Chidi Anyaegbu, the CEO of Chisco Group.

Also in the team were former heads and retired senior officers of various security agencies, security experts and others.

This move, Daily Sun gathered, was to assist the government in its efforts to rid the state of all crimes and criminalities. It was also targeted at lightening the security burden on the police and other security agencies.

At a meeting of the team held in Government House, Awka, a prominent member of the team, Chief Godwin Okeke, said that they were determined to sweep criminals out of the state.

Okeke, who is the CEO of G.U.O Transport Company Ltd, said that the team would mobilize resources to empower the community vigilantes to ensure that they were adequately motivated to do their job.

“Any moment from now, prominent people in Anambra will start funding this project. When they start funding it, you will start earning your rightful allowances”, Okeke assured the members of the vigilance groups at the event.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Anambra State Vigilante Supervisory Committee, Chief Ikechukwu Aduba, said that his men were working round the clock to ensure that the state enjoys security.

Aduba, a former Commissioner of Police, commended the members of the security trust fund for supporting the vigilance groups even as he assured that the AVG under his control would not relent in its efforts to ensure that the state remains crime free.